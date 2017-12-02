Mpigi — Police in Katonga region have confirmed 11 people were killed in an accident that occurred at Bboza trading center in Mpigi town council along Mpigi - Butambala road which is under construction. The accident happened on Friday night.

Mr. Joseph Musana, the police public relations officer in the region said the accident happened at around 9pm, claiming the lives of six people from the same family. The six were returning from an introduction ceremony in Butambala district.

The other five, also from another family were going for the last funeral rites for their loved one in Gomba district.

The six were traveling in an Ipsum type vehicle registration number UAP 825A while the five were in a commuter taxi No. UAZ 252M.

"It was a head-on collision but this happened after the driver of the taxi lost control of the vehicle, moved from his left side and collided with the Ipsum on the other side. Our preliminary investigations show that the driver of the taxi was speeding and driving recklessly, not thinking about the lives of the occupants," Mr Musana said.

Both vehicles were damaged beyond repair but police towed the wreckage to Mpigi Central Police Station for custody.

Some of the deceased who were identified readily include Ms Ruth Mutesi, a clinical officer at Mpigi Health Center IV and her relatives; Tapie Wakabulya, Monica Mukebezi, Ivan Mutalya, William Kituula and a one Michael, all from Kaliro District.

Others were; a taxi driver Mande Senera, Yusuf Kiggundu, Joan Namuyimbwa from Nakawuka in Wakiso District, and the Ipsum driver only known as Pembeni.

Some of the injured were rushed to Mpigi Health Center IV, Double Cure Clinic and Mulago National Referral Hospital. They are Phiona Namata (aged 3), Frank Kaweesi, Jovia Nakivumbi, Nicholas Sande, Alex Nsubuga, Mukasa Kikaaya, Patrick Batte, Beatrice Tumuhimbise and Edward Muyege, among others.

Mr. Musana warned drivers to strictly observe road safety and traffic regulations especially when the world is preparing for Christmas festivals.

"Drivers should drive carefully during these days because we have tightened our operations on all roads; they must be competent enough to drive lest they eat Christmas meals in prison," he added.