3 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Killed in Baringo Road Crash

By Florah Koech

Three people died on Friday evening while nine others were injured after their matatu rolled at Radat on the Nakuru-Marigat road.

The vehicle, which was heading to Kabarnet from Nakuru, veered off the road at Radat to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

Christine Ng'elechei, a medic at Marigat sub-county hospital said six of those injured were rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet.

"The victims had head, chest and leg injuries," Dr Ng'elechi said.

Mogotio OCPD Peter Nyangaresi attributed the 3pm accident to the poor condition of the road, which he said has many potholes and o road signs.

"We also urge hawkers who sell honey on this road to be cautious and avoid obstructing motorists," he said.

Doctors at the Baringo County Referral Hospital where some of the injured were rushed to said those admitted were out of danger.

Police from Koibatek had a hectic time saving the victims from the wreckage.

The bodies of three were moved to the Kabarnet County Referral Hospital mortuary.

