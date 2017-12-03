Zimbabwe: Lock Wins Fifth Successive Doubles Title

Zimbabwe tennis sensation Benjamin Lock and his American playing partner Robert Galloway continued their remarkable run of good form on the ITF Pro Circuit after cruising to their fifth consecutive doubles title in Stellenbosch, South Africa yesterday.

The duo beat the Dutch pair of Michiel de Krom and Ryan Nijboer 6-3 6-3 in the final at the Maties Tennis Club to win the Digicall F2 Futures title and it make it five titles in a row.

It has been a memorable run for the pair who won the South Africa F1 Futures last week to add to three further titles in Kuwait last month.

Lock, who last week rose to a new career high of position 263 in doubles was, however, denied what would have been a memorable run in South Africa after losing to compatriot Takanyi Garanganga in the semifinals of the singles competition.

The second seeded Garanganga won 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 in straight sets to book a date Frenchman Leny Mitjana, who reached the final after getting the better of last week's champion South Africa's Nik Scholtz 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Garanganga will be gunning for his career seventh ITF Pro Circuit title and his first since December last year when he won the Turkey F50 Futures.