3 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Nicol Declares Dividend Payment for First Time

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — National Investments Company Limited (Nicol) has declared a dividend of 25 per share to its shareholders for the first time since its inception.

Nicol chairman Gideon Kaunda told the third annual general meeting here yesterday: "For the past 10 years we have not paid any dividend to our shareholders but this is the right time to do so as the company is doing well."

According to him, the board of directors have recommended the payments of dividend as the company posted a profit after tax of Sh8.67 billion in 2016.

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority chairman Matern Lumbanga said Nicol's financial performance had improved in the past five years.

"Nicol's assets increased from Sh23.4 billion in 2010 to Sh94 billion 2015; investment income from Sh1 billion to Sh 3.7 billion."

Dr Lumbanga noted that from 2012 to 2015 Nicol had consistently been making profits, with net asset value per share having risen from Sh 344 million to Sh 2.2 billion.

Judge Mark Bomani said: "As a shareholder I believe Nicol is a new company with good strategies; therefore everyone should think positively to develop it."

Tanzania

Shooting Scare At Outspoken MP's Home

Police here are investigating reports of a shooting at the residence of outspoken Arumeru East MP (Chadema) Joshua… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.