Residents of Dodoma Region have been gripped by anxiety after Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahaco) announced a demolition exercise to over 1,000 traders, who have constructed business facilities and make-shift structurers in a railway reserve area.

A vehicle was seen on Friday passing in the streets while making an announcement to the traders that Rahaco would carry out the demolition exercise, starting from 6am, sparking tension among the residents.

The traders facing the demolition are those who have put up structures beside the Jamatini Daladala Bus Stand, Sarafina Market, Petro Filling Station including food vendors, ticket booking offices for upcountry buses. (Sharon Sauwa )

"Those who have put up structures in the railway reserve and those doing business in the railway reserve have to move from the area before tomorrow (yesterday) at 6am. If they have not shifted until morning, they will not be allowed to take anything from inside their properties," it was announced.

However, after the announcement, the traders gathered and called a meeting with various regional leaders including the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge.

In the meeting, the traders said that they were ready to relocate from the areas to pave the way for the construction of a modern railway, but they asked to be allocated alternative areas and given more time to move from the areas.

However, Dr Mahenge called upon the traders to adhere to the directive requiring them to move from the areas so to pave the way for the modern railway construction.

He said the contractor had already signed an agreement with the government and that the railway construction was expected to start at any time from now on.