Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has declared that deliberate efforts by agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government to de-market Rivers State are counter-productive to the interest of the nation. This is as he regretted the unnecessary acts of sabotage by agents of the APC-led government when it comes to hosting national and international events in the state.

Wike spoke on Friday night during a state dinner organised for the contestants of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant at the Government House Port Harcourt. "If you de-market Rivers State that produces the wealth of the country, then you are de-marketing Nigeria. The fear they have is because we are delivering, while they are not performing. They don't want the world to see the transformation taking place here."

He specifically cited the efforts made to stop the African Wrestling Championship from holding in the state and the plots to stop the minister of sports from participating in the just concluded Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship. Wike stated that Rivers State is open to investors since his administration has created the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. "We are willing to partner with investors in the areas of agriculture, skills development and other key areas."

He noted that the contestants of the beauty pageant from 54 African countries are the greatest marketers of Rivers State and they will continue to promote the state long after the competition. While urging the contestants to also focus on education, Wike said women have the capacity to compete in all human endeavours. The governor said under no circumstances should women beg for placements as they have the requirements to struggle and win political and economic contests.

Earlier, the coordinator of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant, Mr Taylor Nazzal, said the pageant will project Rivers State positively to the entire continent. Nazzal lauded Wike for creating unity in diversity by hosting African Queens from the 54 countries.

Speaking on behalf of diplomats, Namibian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Peingeondjabi T. Shipoh, said that all African missions in the country will join the governor in developing the state through the invitation of key investors.