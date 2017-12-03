Former militant leaders from the nine states of the Niger Delta Region have rated high, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh over the approval for the take-off of the Maritime University in Delta State and the N65billion provided for the amnesty programme in the 2018 budget.

According to the former militant leaders, though the recent approvals and decisions for the practical development of the region was based on the far reaching tour by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo, the decisions by President Buhari on improved funding for amnesty programmes and take-off of amnesty is commendable and will sustain peace in the region.

The former militant leaders, who are beneficiaries under the three existing phases under the presidential amnesty, made this known in a statement by Comrade Pereowei Isaac, after a meeting with the presidential amnesty team led by Brig Gen Paul Boroh. They lauded President Mohammadu Buhari, for the approval of the establishment of the maritime University at Okerenkoko in Delta State, adding that his effort and show of concern for the amnesty programme with a sizable amount of N65billion budgetary allocation to the amnesty office was commendable.

The group noted that the efforts of the chairman of the amnesty programme as well as his tour around the region has contributed to the current peace being enjoyed in the region, "we commend the chairman of the presidential amnesty programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh for his continuous peace campaign and result oriented negotiations. We are confident that the Paul Boroh's led administration has brought about obvious development in the region particularly with the various agricultural development programmes being carried out."