President Emmerson Mnangagwa was Saturday conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree and installed as Chancellor of Midlands State University (MSU).

That was before he capped other graduates.

According to government, Mnangagwa's installation conformed to the MSU Act (Chapter 25:21) which states that, "7(1) The President of Zimbabwe shall be Chancellor of the University. (2) The Chancellor shall be the head of the University.

"(3) The Chancellor shall have the right -- (a) to preside over any assembly or meeting held by or under the authority of the University; and (b) upon the recommendation of the Council and the Senate, to confer degrees, diplomas, certificates and other awards and distinctions of the university and to withdraw or restore such awards."

The MSU graduation was halted two weeks ago during the coup which brought Mnangagwa into power.

Speaking at the event on Saturday Mnangagwa said: "Institutions of higher education have a responsibility to play in the quest for more effective value-addition and beneficiation.

I, therefore, call upon the private sector to partner Government and other institutions of higher education in supporting research and development in agriculture, mining and tourism, among other sectors, as we seek to turn around the fortunes of our country."

President Mnangagwa said education was "a fundamental human right that should foster intellectual and moral growth for all citizens irrespective of their social cultural and ethnic backgrounds".

"The proliferation of higher and tertiary institutions in the country, therefore, is an acknowledgement by Government of the critical importance of education in the achievement of multi-faceted socio-economic development of the country.

"To that end, Government continues to promote research and development, especially in universities and other institutions of higher learning as an integral component for achieving the country's development trajectory. In this regard, universities should always seek to provide solutions and respond to the needs of society, industry and other socio-economic sectors."