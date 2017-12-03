Teachers and ordinary citizens have revelled at the removal of Lazarus Dokora as Primary and Secondary Education Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday.

The unpopular minister was shown the exit during a surprise revision of Thursday's cabinet appointments by Mnangagwa who retained the bulk of ministers who formed Robert Mugabe's now defunct administration.

Dokora, who was appointed substantive minister in 2013, was replaced with Paul Mavima, only two days after having been re-appointed into his position.

Among his crimes was his introduction of policies which parents and teachers felt destabilised the country's education system and were difficult to implement without enough resources.

These include the introduction of the schools' curriculum which many believe overburdened ill-equipped educators.

He also foisted the schools national pledge which was unpopular with many as it violated other people's freedoms of worship.

He once had plans to introduce a single uniform for all schools and teachers.

As Minister, Dokora was accused of failing to protect schools from Zanu PF interference as has been witnessed by the continued seizure of buses from schools to ferry party supporters to rallies and similar gatherings.

He also caused an uproar when he ordered school levies to be deposited into a government controlled fund ostensibly to protect them from greedy school managers who allegedly embezzled at will.

Dokora also came under fire for suggesting schools should consider taking goats and other livestock in place of school fees from hard pressed parents as he also suggested schools must introduce CCTV to monitor teachers during class.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou rejoiced over Dokora's exit saying his return to cabinet Thursday had erased teachers' hopes and liberties.

"May Dr Dokora and his goats leave the education system in peace," he said.

"From the very minute a new cabinet was out, we pointed out a miscarriage of justice in bringing a clueless Dokora at the helm of the education sector."

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) also welcomed the end of Dokora's reign with "joy" and equal expectations for the new minister to deliver.

The vocal teachers union called on Mavima to ensure schools were safe from bully ministers.

"During Dokora's reign," said the group in a statement, "teachers and students were grossly abused by being forced to abandon their work and learning so as to attend political rallies."

Bernard Mtizwa, who chairs a Schools Development Association at a Harare government school with over a hundred teachers, also said Dokora's axing would bring a sense of relief to the sector.

"Good riddance," he said, "This minister had a problem with us. He wanted to micro manage us even at local level.

"We believe the ministry should only come in to address policy issues and leave local decisions to individual schools.

"With Dokora, there was no consultation even with the curriculum.

"The minister has been very arrogant to the extent that he would not even bother responding to our concerns."