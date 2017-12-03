Zimbabwe: I Am Coming to Harare, Says Zodwa Wabantu

South African dance socialite Zodwa "WaBantu" Libram , who has once more agreed to come to Harare next Thursday before she makes the second appearance in Bulawayo the next day, says she is now ready.

Famed for skimpy dressing, not wearing undergarments and sensual dance moves, this is the third time she has been billed to perform in Harare yet she has never set foot.

"I'm ready Zimbabwe @Harare Zodwa WaBantu Owabantu bonke," she captioned two posters of the shows on her Instagram account @zodwalibram.

While there has been so much hype around her first appearance in the recent past the euphoria has gradually died down leaving many to wonder just how fruitful or satisfying her visit will be considering the long wait her fans have had to endure in the build-up to the gig.

Needless to say is that there is a section actually keeping their fingers crossed as they cannot wait to finally set their eyes on the "Queen of Vosho".

Efforts to get comment from Zodwa WaBantu on Thursday afternoon were fruitless as her number went to voicemail although she had committed to an interview in an earlier call.

However, she has been quoted in the South African media saying that she would not come to Zimbabwe because of orders for her to put on panties at the recently held Harare International Carnival as well as fears of arrest for apparently denigrating former president Robert Mugabe through a caricature she posted online.

After Mugabe's resignation she reportedly said: "I am happy about the announcement and we are already planning to go to Zimbabwe. We are talking with our promoter to find dates and are in the process of coming up with something... "

Promoter, Biggie Chinoperekwei of Devine Assignments said they were happy she will fulfil her contract after an unprecedented pull-out last month.

"We are always ready and last time we had a contract, which she failed to fulfil due to her own commitments but we are happy that she is ecstatic with her visits yet we also hope nothing will hinder her this time," said Chinoperekwei.