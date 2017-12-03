3 December 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Govt Committed to Completion of Kazungula Bridge Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thandiwe Moyo

The Government says it is committed to ensuring work on the 923-metre-long rail and road bridge between Zambia and Botswana in Kazungula to be completed on time.

Housing and Infrastructural Development Minister Ronald Chitotela said in a statement that the Kazungula Bridge Project (KBP) would serve as one of the most important lifelines in the trade and economic development of the two nations once construction of the facility was concluded.

He said the Kazungula Bridge would further significantly enhance the swift movement of goods and services between the two nations as it would also eliminate the prolonged periods of time that local and international freight liners spent on the border.

Mr Chitotela said the Kazungula Bridge would not only boost trade between Zambia and Botswana but would advance economic interests of other inland linked countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said the project would cost US$234 million and that it would span 923-metre-long by 18.5 metre wide and link Kazungula in Zambia to Kasane, Botswana.

"The facility will incorporate One Stop Border facilities where Zambia and Botswana Immigration and Customs authorities will exercise control under one roof on both sides of the border," Mr Chitotela said.

He said the facility would also feature a permanent rail line and walkway for pedestrians who made crossings between the two countries on a daily basis around the nearby border towns and settlements.

Works on site which commenced in December 2014 are being undertaken by Daewoo Construction and Engineering of South Korea and handover of the project with the two governments is expected to be in March 2019.

Zambia

Lungu Urges Concerted Efforts in Caring for Physically Challenged

President Edgar Lungu has said taking care of the physically challenged and the vulnerable in society is everyone's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.