Zambia: Lungu Urges Concerted Efforts in Caring for Physically Challenged

President Edgar Lungu has said taking care of the physically challenged and the vulnerable in society is everyone's sacred responsibility.

Mr Lungu said improving the welfare of the less privileged in society should not be left to the Government alone, but called for concerted efforts from everyone.

"In Philippians 2:4 it is written, and I quote: 'let each of you look out not only for his own interest, but also for the interests of

others," Mr Lungu said.

The President said this on Friday at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the Cheshire Homes Kabulonga fundraising concert.

Mr Lungu said Cheshire Homes should be commended for the tremendous support it had continued to render to uplift the welfare of the physically challenged and vulnerable children under their care.

He said it was gratifying to note that the institution had managed to live up to the aspirations of Leonard Cheshire, the founder of Cheshire Homes.

Mr Lungu said Cheshire's profound passion to rehabilitate those who were physically challenged grew resulting in him shifting his attention to disabled and vulnerable children.

He said his unequaled dedication of improving the lives of children aged between five and 14 with different conditions such as cerebral palsy, among other debilitating illnesses, was commendable.

"Dear sisters, you are already complementing Government's efforts by improving the lives of those in need. This is why our Government cherishes its partnership with the Church," President Lungu said.

The President also said the dedication to this noble cause was further inspired by Tony Melendez, an American-Nicaraguan, and gifted musician and guitar prayer who without arms still played the guitar with toes.

He said this was a narrative which showed that every handicapped could be overcome and that in each one of us God had deposited immense gifts to be at the service of humanity.

"His extraordinary disposition prompted Pope John Paul the II to appoint Melendez as an ambassador for the youth in the world so as to bring hope and inspire them to excel and rise above physical limitations," President Lungu said.

Mr Lungu said he was aware of the challenges that Cheshire Homes was facing and promised to render assistance.

He later took time to mingle with the children and the people in the audience.