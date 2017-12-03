Nigeria: Onigbinde Sees Eagles Progressing to Final

Former Super Eagles coach, Adegboye Onigbinde has backed the national team to reach the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The veteran coach who led the Eagles to the 2002 edition in Korea/Japan however, argued that all the necessary preparations must be made and organisation perfect.

"I said this a few months ago and some people thought it was a joke," Onigbinde told Channels TV

"It's possible, let's prepare for the World Cup and Nigeria can win the World Cup."

He claimed that the Eagles could have made it to the final in 2002, but for the squabbles in the team.

"There was nothing stopping us from winning the World Cup (in 2002), but for internal problems in my team.

"If we had drawn with Argentina and beaten Sweden, we would have qualified for the next round and we could have gone all the way to win the World Cup."

"The attitude of some of the players made me to overhaul the team after we lost to both Argentina and Sweden and we drew with England in our final group game," he recalled.