3 December 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Standards of Play Elates Edgar Lungu

By Godfrey Dube

The dramatic end to the 2017 MTN-FAZ Super season has had a far-reaching impression with President Edgar Lungu declaring that Zambian football was headed the right direction.

After watching another spectacular end to a season-ending league match between two defences sides-Zambia Army's Green Buffaloes and Zambia National Service (ZNS)'s Green Eagles,-the President said what was happening to Zambian football was an indicator for a strong and reliable senior national team.

He said it was interesting to have such a competitive league which has seen the league champion decided at last minute adding this was a sign of how Zambian football had continued to grow and how bright the future looks like.

"First I would like to congratulate Zesco for winning the league, it's been a tough race as we have seen the league winners only being known after playing the last league fixtures. Competition in the league is vital as it leads to a strong national team," he said.

He challenged clubs to continue working hard even as the league goes on a recess before calling on the players to be good sportsmen and use their hard earned resources wisely while they are energetic.

"I think football in Zambia has really improved, this year's league has given us an insight on how clubs have continued to work hard. We hope the teams that will represent us at continental level will replicate the same performance they showed in the league," he said.

The President watched the game with service chiefs from the Zambia Army (Paul Mihova), Zambia Air Force (Eric Chimese), ZNS (Nathan Mulenga)and the Zambia Police's Kakoma Kanganja at Vodafone-Woodlands Stadium.

Also in attendance were Lusaka Central Member of Parliament Margret Mwanakatwe and FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his general secretary Ponga Liwewe.

