West Africa: Blacks Stars Coach Roots for Nigeria, Senegal

Super Eagles in training.

Blacks Stars of Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah said Nigeria and Senegal will carry the hope of the Africa continent at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

African countries have struggled to go beyond the quarter final stage of the World Cup with Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana, all falling out at that stage.

Though skeptical about an African country winning the World Cup, Appiah was optimistic Senegal and Nigeria will travel beyond quarter finals.

"Most of the African countries at the World Cup have got very young squads. And I believe they can surprise many at the tournament," he said, adding that, "They only need the right mentality for the tournament and they can cause a surprise."

Nigeria will start their campaign in Group D with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland while Senegal start their journey in Group H with Poland, Columbia and Japan.

