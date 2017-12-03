1 December 2017

Africa: CAF Offers $500, 000 to African World Cup Teams

By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) will grant a financial subsidy of US$2,5 million to assist African teams at the 2018 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup prepare for the tournament.

CAF confirmed the subsidy will be shared equally among the five teams- Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

The financial package will be used mainly to strengthen and improve the technical supervision of each team.

CAF's announcement came ahead of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 draw in England on Friday evening.

The decision came after the CAF Executive Committee recently set up an ad hoc committee chaired by the CAF first Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to map out a kind of support to be provided to African representatives.

In addition, CAF will provide each African representative with "fieldwiz" equipment, a technological device and physical performance measuring tool for outdoor team sports players.

Inadequate preparations and squabbles over payments have scuttled African teams' showing at the world's biggest soccer spectacle.

No African team has gone beyond the quarterfinals.

