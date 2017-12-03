3 December 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Govt Lifts Ban On Night Travel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
...
By Clement Malambo

Finance minister Felix Mutati has announced the ban on night travel will be lifted in due course.

Mutati made the announcement during a tour of the Kazungula Bridge that will connect Zambia and Botswana.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT

Government has announced it will lift the statutory ban on public service vehicles driving at night.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says the decision to lift the ban was aimed at effecting a positive growth in Zambia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by allowing the wheels of commerce to continue rotating every hour.

He said government was confident with the robust measures that have been put in place to ensure safety is adhered to on Zambian roads.

Speaking when he conducted an on the spot tour of the construction of the 923 metre long permanent rail and road bridge between Zambia and Botswana in Kazungula, Mr. Mutati said public service vehicles will now be allowed to move after 21:00hrs effective Wednesday next week.

"The original intention of the ban was to try and enhance safety on our roads. So the Minister responsible for Transportation has put in adequate measures to ensure that safety requirements are met. So from next week government is going to lift the ban on night driving." he said.

He further explained the decision to lift the ban will encourage a surge in activity levels for critical sectors of the economy such as mining and agriculture leading to increased job creation.

"In particular the mining sector, they are moving material across mines. I think it is prudent that we allow commerce to move ahead. So next week we are lifting the ban."

The Minister further expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work on the Kazungula Bridge Project and said the facility will further cement the strong trade and economic ties between Zambia and Botswana.

Issued by:

Kasabo S. Kalusa (Mr)

First Secretary - Press

Zambia High Commission

Gaborone, Botswana.

Zambia

Govt Committed to Completion of Kazungula Bridge Project

The Government says it is committed to ensuring work on the 923-metre-long rail and road bridge between Zambia and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.