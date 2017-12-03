3 December 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Zesco Crowned Champions - Pres. Lungu Features in City of Lusaka Regalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Phiri

Zesco United bagged their fifth league crown in spectacular fashion after having swept aside Mufulira Wanderers whom they sunk into Division One.

And President Edgar Lungu made his way to Woodlands stadium where he witnessed a season ending double header.

A brace from Jesse Were and a goal each from Lazarous Kambole and John Chingándu cancelled Giuly Manziba's strikes to consign Mufulira Wanderers to lower division football.

Going into the final day four teams had a chance of lifting the trophy adding to the flair of the Zambian game. Zesco United was only a point ahead of Zanaco and Green Buffaloes while Nkana also had a distant chance.

In the end the Ndola side triumphed to end the four horse race.

Meanwhile, President Lungu watched City of Lusaka go down 2-1 to Red Arrows while Green Buffaloes lost 1-0 in a double header at Woodlands stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

The Head of State was in a jovial mood interacting with soccer fans and officials.

FULL RESULTS

Red Arrows 2-1 City of Lusaka

Zesco United 4-2 Mufulira Wanderers

Lumwana Radiants 1-2 Buildcon

Zanaco 2-0 Forest Rangers

Green Buffaloes 0-1 Green Eagles

Real Nakonde 2-0 Nkwazi

Kabwe Warriors 2-2 Power Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 2-3 Nakambala Leopards

Nkana 4-0 Konkola Blades

Zambia

Govt Lifts Ban On Night Travel

Finance minister Felix Mutati has announced the ban on night travel will be lifted in due course. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.