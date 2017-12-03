The Burger King-sponsored South African Men's U20 National Team, reported for their final camp ahead of the 2017 COSAFA U20 Youth Championships to be hosted in Kitwe, Zambia from 6-16 December 2017.

Amajita Head Coach Thabo Senong called up 26 players for final assessments and will name his tournament squad on Monday, 4 December 2017 before jetting off to Kitwe for their first match on Thursday, 7 December 2017, where they will take on Mauritius.

South Africa will then be hosted by Mozambique at Nkana Stadium in their second match on 9 December 2017, before moving over to Arthur Davies Stadium for their last group B match against Egypt on 11 December 2017.

The semi finals of the 2017 edition of the COSAFA U-20 Youth Championships will be contested on 14 December, with the final to be held on 16 December 2017 at the famous Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, in Ndola.

Amajita midfielder Sifundo Sibiya believes that although the squad has not been concluded, they stand a great chance of progressing to the final and possibly winning the regional tournament, which they lost out on in last year's final.

"It is great to be part of the Amajita set up again for the COSAFA Youth Championships. We lost to Zambia last year in the final and will be looking to claim the gold medal this year.

The team is looking very strong, we have some very exciting players who will be looking to dawn the South African colours, so I believe we will make the country proud out in Zambia;"said Sibiya.

Amajita prelim squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Sanele TSHABALALA Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

2. Renald LEANER Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

3. Khulekani KUBHEKA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

DEFENDERS

4. Sirgio Jade KAMMIES Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

5. Kamogelo Thomas SAMBO Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

6. Thendo MUKUMELA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

7. Keanu CUPIDO Ajaccio (France)

8. Kiyaam BULL Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

9. Lethabo MAZIBUKO Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

10. Sbusiso Gideon MABILISO Platinum Stars FC (SA)

11. Bradley CROSS BLACK ACES FC(SA)

12. Malebogo MODISE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

13. Kamohelo MAHLATSI SuperSport United FC (SA)

14. Luke FLUERS Ubuntu FC (SA)

MIDFIELDERS:

15. Thabani ZUKE Golden Arrows FC (SA)

16. Katlego NTSHABELENG University of Johannesburg (SA)

17. Roberto FRAGALE Highlands Park (SA)

18. Thabiso MONYANE Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

19. Sifundo Jesus SIBIYA Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

20. Happy MASHIANE Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

21. Lehlogonolo George MATLOU Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

22. Nkosingiphile NGCOBO Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

STRIKERS:

23. Luvuyo MKATSHANA Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

24. Patrick MASWANGANYI Stars of Africa Acedemy (SA)

25. Lyle FOSTER Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

26. Siphumelele MBULU Orlando Pirates FC (SA)