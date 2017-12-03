interview

As a former spokesman of the PDP and a big stakeholder from Gombe State. The PDP holds its convention this Saturday. What are your expectations?

First of all, whenever I have any opportunity to speak on the issue of politics in this country, you find out that I'm one of the ardent believers in popular democracy. I believe, we have a lot of great feats over the years. Of course, the journey is very long. Part of my ardent belief in popular democracy is the belief in multi-party democracy. As you are aware, there was a time in Africa when the common feature is one-party state. It happened in East Africa, Central Africa and even in the Maghreb.

But in Nigeria, so far, there is an unwritten consensus in the belief in multi-party democracy which is a democracy with more than one political party. We want to thank God that so far, we are heading there. There are many political parties that have been registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). More are also waiting for registration. But basically, we have seen two major actors: the PDP which was formed in 1998 and the All Progressives Congress (APC) which emerged a couple of years ago.

Each of these political parties has their own background, history and current challenges. The PDP, having been in government for many years, suddenly finds itself out of government. It's not only that we lost elections in 2015, we went through series of problems which get to Supreme Court. So, we are happy that the case has been discharged from the Supreme Court. After that, you know we had non-elective convention to draw maps for the journey ahead.

God willing, on December 9, 2017, we will have an elective convention. We hope that by then, we will be able to put our heart together by uniting our members and coming up with leadership that is trustworthy, dedicated and conscious of responsibilities. We expect a leadership that will re-unite our members nationwide. It won't be an easy task with what we have been hearing and what they are saying, but it can be done. What is important is that all of us must put our heart together to ensure that the PDP emerges stronger after the convention.

Are you not worried about the cacophony of voices coming from different quarters, especially among the national chairmanship aspirants voicing unhappiness over the possibility of imposing Prince Uche Secondus by the party governors?

Let me look at it differently, I know that the position of National Chairman is very critical in the management of the party affairs. I know that a good chairman can make a lot of difference in uniting members of the party. But I want to comment on the issue of altercation over the chairmanship. I want to tell our members to know that one tree cannot make a forest. Therefore, putting all our weight and efforts on national chairman, we are missing the point because the National Working Committee (NWC) is made up of 12 members with only one deputy. Now, the number of deputy has been increased to two based on the assumption that the constitution will be amended before the convention itself. In that case, it means that we will have a 13-member NWC. Even if you have the best national chairman, but you don't have committed and knowledgeable people who understand the workings of the party with him as members of the NWC, there will be a very big problem. So, I will urge our members to put their searchlight beyond national chairman.

The national chairman is not a governor. In the PDP constitution, the national chairman is like a Prime Minister because other NWC members will be elected on the same platform with him. He is not the one appointing them. So, I urge our members, if we want to get it right, we must look for a way to avoid concentrating all our energies and efforts on the chairman. If you don't have a good deputy national chairman, national organising secretary, national treasurer, national publicity secretary, national legal adviser and other relevant officials, the party will not have good vision.

Having said that, no matter what happens, only one person will emerge as national chairman. And it has happened before. There was a time when almost 11 people emerged to contest elections in 2012 from the North-East. But at the end, it was only one person who was elected. The others just accepted the verdict as history. Then, we move on. Therefore, nobody should insist that it's either him or nothing else, unless he does not wish the party well. We cannot afford to have another phase of crisis again. We don't have the luxury of time. By the end of December, we will have about 14 months to the general elections. Therefore, anybody, who dances around, saying unless it is him or nothing else, does not mean well for the party. We must put our heart together. If we don't do that, then it will cost us a lot.

Are you also planning to get into the ring during the forthcoming convention of the PDP?

You see, our passion for the party goes beyond a system that I must be elected a national official. I have had my own in the past as the national publicity secretary. We did our own. But if opportunity arises, where I can play another role, I have no hesitation ever to do that. If it does not happen, that does not mean that it is the end of my political career. What we will do is to wait till after the end of the convention and consult further. We have our leaders. We have elders and membership all over Gombe State. Of course, friends and associates are outside the state. We will consult and whatever members decide, we will take that path. For now, my mind is more concerned that the party should come out stronger. I want to use this opportunity to call on all our members, colleagues, friends, associates and well-wishers to stay calm and await further communication in due course.

What advice do you really have for the party leaders, especially the governors, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and other who seem to be working at variance in the build up to this convention?

Your observation is very important and I have to be very careful in making a comment on this.

You know that there are two levels. One, the party has its organs. And these organs have their rules and code of conduct in terms of management of the party affairs. But these organs are made up of individuals. You cannot deny any individual from playing a particular role. But my only worry from what I'm hearing and the recent trend which is unusual is that the critical stakeholders are also becoming actively partisan. With what has happened in the recent past, if not because these organs were working in a united form, it wouldn't have been possible to cross over the crisis we face. The Caucus has to play its own role. The BoT has to play its role.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) has to play its role. The chairmen, vice chairmen, including elders and leaders who play crucial role from the background. But in the build up to the election, we have noticed that people who ought to measure what they do are now throwing stones. It will not be helpful. If you know you will be an umpire, a judge, a father, a leader, and a mentor whom people can come to in times of crisis, but if crisis begins to develop around you, who will solve the problem? So, we have noticed that if we are not careful, some of the organs may have factions in the near future. If a member in a particular organ decides to break away and form a new faction, a factionalised organ of the party at any level can be unhelpful. I'm just a bit worried. That is why I said I'm just concerned that people will pull back.

For example, if you are a Supreme Court judge, one will not expect you to go to a magistrate either to audit and listen to a case or pass a judgment because ultimately, that case may come back to you at Supreme Court. It never happens in previous elections, now it is more glaring.

Do you think the PDP has any brighter chance to return to power in 2019?

All powers belong to God. Ultimately, every political party will like to be relevant. Every political party will like to win elections at every level. But first of all, we need to look at ourselves. In the months ahead, especially after the convention, there should be an opportunity to organize a retreat for the new leadership so that the new leaders will have opportunity to look back. They should know where we were before and where we are now. How did we arrive at where we are? Merely talking about winning elections in 2019 is not sufficient. Are you going to continue with the same kind of leadership we have before? People branding us as a party with a lot of imposition, impunity and the rest of it.

I have avoided these words in all my interviews. But people have been accusing us of this kind of things. Are we likely to continue along those lines? If they are there, then they will threaten whatever efforts we have been able to make now. My own concern now is to put our house in order. That means that people must be ready to understand that things have changed. It's not like before when you can have your way. Everybody matters in the country now. What happened in 2015, we don't want it to happen to us again.

From the look of things, it seems very likely that President Muhammadu Buhari will contest in 2019. Do you think the PDP has any presidential material to defeat him?

I can't comment on that because it is outside my purview. But what I know is that no matter what the case may be, the coming election in 2019 will be interesting. The PDP should not make a mistake of underestimating the capacity of the APC as we did in the past. In wars, politics, and diplomacy, an actor should not overestimate his capability and he should also not underestimate the ability of the actor in their engagement in terms of power contest. First, the PDP must put its heart together. That is the most important thing. If you put your heart together, then other things will follow. Nigerians are now watching very closely every move every day. If we put our heart right, then even those who are outside will come back. Others, who want to join, will join. But the moment we repeat the same thing, the chances are that it will undermine the morale of our party members.