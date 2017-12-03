2 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Argentina V Nigeria, Another El-Clasico--Mascherano

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Nigeria's Super Eagles celebrate a win at the last World Cup in Brazil. They are one of five African teams in Russia next year, the others being Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Argentina defender, Javier Mascherano has dubbed meetings between Argentina and Nigeria another El-Clasico.

Nigeria and Argentina are meeting for the fifth time in six editions of the World Cup tournament. The Barcelona star played against Nigeria in the 2010 and 2014 tournaments. He stated that the group D parings will not be an easy one.

"All the rivals are difficult especially the first game, but you have to play it.

"Nigeria have become a clasico for us in the World Cup, they have been improving like all the teams."

"It's a harder group than you think. It was clear we were not going to get an easy group," Mascherano was quoted as saying by Olé Argentina.

