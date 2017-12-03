2 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt to Open World Cup Campaign Against Uruguay On June 16

Egypt will open its 2018 World Cup games against Uruguay on June 16.

Egypt were placed in Group A in 2018 FIFA World Cup alongside hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

The World Cup draw took place Friday at the State Kremlin Palace in the heart of Moscow with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Pharaohs will make their first appearance in the football's most prestigious championship since 1990.

They will open their campaign against Uruguay on June 16 before meeting Russia three days later and concluding their Group A campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 25.

