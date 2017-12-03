Four of the eight Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) bosses, who were facing charges of fleecing the parastatal of thousands of dollars, through an import duty scam, were last week acquitted by a Harare magistrate after the State failed to prove a prima facie case against them.

Tjiyapo Velempini, Charles Manjengwa, Anna Mtombodzi and Thokhozile Mrewa were discharged by magistrate Victoria Masamba at the close of the State's case.

However, co-accused persons, Timothy Simfukwe, Liberty Mahembe, Moses Jemedze and Margaret Nyahoda, were placed on their defences and their trial is set to continue soon.

The acquitted quartet and the remaining suspects were all facing fraud allegations and breaching sections of the Customs Act.

Apparently, one of the suspects, Charlton Chihuri, is reportedly on the run after being released on $500 bail.

The State alleged that sometime between June and July last year, the suspects connived with car dealers and clearing agents at Beitbridge Border Post, where they undervalued imported cars, thereby swindling the State of thousands of dollars.

Tapiwa Kasema appeared for the State and Velempini was represented by Misheck Hogwe.