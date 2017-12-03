A luggage train derailed and got stuck at Omi-Adio railway crossing along Abeokuta-Ibadan road, causing major traffic jam.

The train with number 90035 carrying about twenty Dangote Company containers derailed at the railway crossing, preventing motorists from both end of the road from having access to their various destinations.

The driver of the train could not be located at the scene of the incident. Witnesse said he left by road for the railway terminus in Ibadan, about twenty minutes' drive from the scene.

Private motorists on both sides of the accident scene turned back to probably try to seek alternative routes.