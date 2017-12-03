War veterans in Mashonaland West have petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fire police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri saying he has no place in the new political dispensation.

At a meeting held at Makonde district administrator's boardroom, the over 50 war veterans' representatives from all districts in the province accused Chihuri of failing to ensure police remit fines to treasury as stipulated by the Constitution.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association provincial vice-chairperson Morgan Chipanga said Chihuri should tell the country where the money collected by the police was channelled to, arguing that it was neither used for the welfare of the police officers nor remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

"Comrades, let's not beat about the bush. Chihuri should be accountable to the money collected by the police and must tell the nation how the money was used," Chipanga said. "He must be fired with immediate effect. The country is waiting for that answer."

The former freedom fighters also recommended that members of the G40 faction in Zanu PF should not be included in Mnangagwa's administration as they were capable of sabotaging new government initiatives.

The war veterans who were in a jovial mood mockingly thanked former first lady Grace Mugabe for "fast-tracking" the demise of former president Robert Mugabe by insulting senior government officials and army generals.