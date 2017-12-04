Nairobi — Chief Justice David Maraga will Monday preside over the launch of the Judiciary Mediation Settlement Week at the Milimani Law Courts, an initiative which aims at resolving 95 cases in five courts.

The week-long mediation process which will run until Friday will cover select cases pending at the Milimani Children's Court, Milimani Chief Magistrate's Commercial Court, Environment and Land Court, Employment and, Labour Relations Court and the Civil Division of the High Court.

The programme is among a number of initiatives by the judiciary aimed at expediting delivery of justice.

Other initiatives carried out in the past include the Children Service Week during which children's courts focus on clearing a backlog of cases that have remained on the corridors of justice for a prolonged period of time.