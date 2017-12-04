Kenya: Six Celebs Who 'Must' Get Married in 2018

The year is almost coming to an end with just 28 days more to go. Interestingly, the year 2017 has only witnessed three celebrities weddings.

In October gospel artiste Bahati walked his 'prayer partner' Diana Marua down the aisle, while actress Celina said 'I do' to her longtime fiancé actor-cum-producer Philip Karanja last month.

Another gospel musician, Mr T also tied the knot in October.

Meanwhile, Afro-Fusion songbird, Cece Sagini, who recently got saved, is busy planning her wedding which should happen before the end of the year.

It's clear that days when we would wake up to news of celebrities getting married almost every other month are well behind us.

While there are those who have been lucky enough to get hitched, there is a good number of female celebs in East Africa who have been single for as long as we can all remember.

So here are the six we believe 'must' get married by the end of 2018:

1. Lady Jay Dee (38 years)

After 11 years of marriage to a top radio presenter Gardner Habash, the veteran bongo flava musician of the Yahaya and Siku Hazigandi fame got divorced in 2015 on grounds of infidelity. Months later, Jay Dee got hitched to a Nigerian producer-cum-musician Spicy who is way younger than her. The two have been dating for close to two years now. However, the 38-year-old songbird is seemingly not ready to get marry. What could she be waiting for?

2. Gloria Muliro (37 years)

Since her nasty divorce over three years ago, the decorated gospel musician seems not to be in hurry to remarry. As a matter of fact, fellow gospel act Daddy Owen has advised her not to. Gloria married one pastor Eric Omba in 2009 in a colorful ceremony. The union lasted for only 5 years. Gloria walked out citing infidelity and domestic violence and so far she seems to have found solace in being single.

3. Juliana Kanyamozi (35 years)

Juliana is one of the most celebrated musician in Uganda and in the region at large, but the thought of marriage seem to be the last thing on her mind. The situation may have been made worse with the demise of her 11-year-old son two years ago. Since that loss, Juliana has been eerily silent. Maybe it's about time she gets a companion.

4. Ray C (35 years)

The one-time undisputed queen of Bongo is back after half a decade of fighting drug addiction that ruined her career. Since getting better, Ray C has been working hard on her music to reclaim her lost glory. She has since released several songs including a collabo with Ray Vanny. Maybe she should also direct the same energy at getting a man to settle down with before time runs out.

5. Sanaipei Tande (32 years)

After 5 years of being single, Kenyan singer Sanaipei recently confessed that she feels lonely and would love to have a baby and a family of her own. However, she says if Mr Right doesn't come her way soon, then she will seek alternative ways of getting a baby. The last time she was in a relationship was with former musician Andrew Manga

6. Avril Nyambura (31 years)

The sexy bootylicious lass has been single since July last year when she broke up with her wealthy South African fiancé, Leslie Mugadza, aka Muga, whom she dated for over two years. The two were first set to wed in April 2014 on Avril's birthday in Zanzibar but they later postponed the arrangement to the following year. The wedding never happened, though, as the couple gradually drifted apart to an inevitable break up.