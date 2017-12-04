3 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

East Africa: 'True Love' Magazine Commemorates 13 Years in Style

By Hilary Kimuyu

East Africa magazine, True Love, is celebrating 13 years of great content. The magazine marked the occasion last Saturday at the Fairmont Norfolk in an event whose theme was 'Savour finer things in life'.

Guests enjoyed a fine breakfast Champagne by Moet and Chandon and a morning fashion show from Kache by Angie. Spanish dancers Flamenco were also on hand to get the guests on their feet.

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris was the guest of honor in the event that was also attended by Joyce Lay and Tourism PS, Fatuma Hirsi.

Some of the celebrities in attendance include media personalities Betty Kyalo, Kirigo Ng'arua and Pinky Ghelani, renowned model Bidanya Barasa and Sanaipei Ntimama.

Over the years, True Love has established itself as the market leader in content creation and improving the lives of their readers with inspirational stories.

In recognition of this milestone, True Love CEO and publisher, Carole Mandi, appreciated the industry players, readers and valued clients for their continued support.

Fairmont and Range Rover were among the partners and sponsors of True Love Champagne breakfast.

