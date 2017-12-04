Kenya: Mbadi, Lusaka and Murkomen Proposed for State Honours

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi are among individuals whose names have been proposed by the Parliamentary Honours Advisory Committee for the prestigious presidential awards.

According to the list of nominees published by the committee in the local dailies, Lusaka, Murkomen and Mbadi are among those nominated for the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) medal of honour.

Other names that have been proposed by the committee to receive the award of the Chief of the Burning Spear - First Class State medal include Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi and Kisumu Town West MP Aluoch Olago.

Nominated Senator Agnes Zani, Bura MP Ali Wario and the late Kwale Senator Juma Boy Juma are other candidates whose names have been proposed for the coveted honours.

Davide Omura, a retired assistant Sergeant-at-Arms in the Senate has also been lined up to be awarded the Head of State Commendation for his 26 years of service in Parliament.