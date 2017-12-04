3 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mbadi, Lusaka and Murkomen Proposed for State Honours

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi are among individuals whose names have been proposed by the Parliamentary Honours Advisory Committee for the prestigious presidential awards.

According to the list of nominees published by the committee in the local dailies, Lusaka, Murkomen and Mbadi are among those nominated for the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) medal of honour.

Other names that have been proposed by the committee to receive the award of the Chief of the Burning Spear - First Class State medal include Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi and Kisumu Town West MP Aluoch Olago.

Nominated Senator Agnes Zani, Bura MP Ali Wario and the late Kwale Senator Juma Boy Juma are other candidates whose names have been proposed for the coveted honours.

Davide Omura, a retired assistant Sergeant-at-Arms in the Senate has also been lined up to be awarded the Head of State Commendation for his 26 years of service in Parliament.

Kenya

We Won't Abandon Quest for Fair Polls - Odinga

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga has maintained the opposition will not relent in its campaign for electoral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.