Kenya: Stampede as Locals, Motorists Scramble for Free Beer From Overturned Lorry

Police on Saturday evening had a difficult time trying to restrain locals and motorists from helping themselves to free beer from a lorry which overturned along a busy highway.

The lorry that was headed to Nyahururu from Mairo Inya township when it overturned at Ziwani area along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road.

The driver, who is said to have lost control of the vehicle that was transporting beer from the Kenya Breweries Nyandarua-Laikipia distributors, escaped with minor injuries. A loader also escaped unhurt.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp corner before the vehicle overturning. We rushed at the scene and rescued the driver and the other occupant," said Mr John Njoroge, a boda boda rider.

He said that other residents later rushed to the accident scene and started stealing creates of beer.

FREE BEER

"Some carried the beer in crates while others started drinking at the scene. Motorists stopped their cars to help themselves to with the free beer while those who could not scramble started buying from a group of youth at a cheaper price,' he recounted.

Another area resident, Simon Wanjohi, was part of the crowd that got drunk with free beer.

"I have drunk enough beer today. I normally drink cheap liquor from wines and spirit shop in the town," he said, adding that he made Sh 1, 300 from the beer he sold to motorists on the busy road.

Officers from Mairo Inya Police Station later arrived at the scene and attempted to disperse the already drunk residents.

Confirming the incident, Nyandarua North Officer Commanding Police Division, Mr Timon Odingo, said the lorry was towed to Nyahururu Police Station.

"Our officers from Mairo Inya Police Station rushed to the scene and managed to help in salvaging what had remained after the accident.