4 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RSE Market Capitalisation Increases to Rwf2.930 Trillion

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) closed on high note last week, recording market capitalisation of over Rwf2.930 trillion on Friday December 1, an increase from Rwf2.925 trillion on Monday November 27.

The weekly market total turnover was at Rwf11 million from 50,900 shares traded in 16 deals compared to Rwf3.76 million realised the previous week, the RSE weekly report indicates.

During the November 20-24 week, only 25,300 shares changed hands in 15 deals. Meanwhile, the Rwanda Share Index closed at 133.31 points on Friday, up from 131.88 on November 27, while the market benchmark index, the All Share Index rose marginally from 132.88 to 133.18 points over the period.

Over 11 million worth of bonds changed hands last week. The bond market traded a total of Rwf6 million worth of bonds in one deal on Friday.

Rwanda

Cecafa Women Cup Postponed to 2018

The delayed CECAFA Women Cup will take place in Rwanda early next year, according to sources at Council of East and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.