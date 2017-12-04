Rwanda: RSE Market Capitalisation Increases to Rwf2.930 Trillion

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) closed on high note last week, recording market capitalisation of over Rwf2.930 trillion on Friday December 1, an increase from Rwf2.925 trillion on Monday November 27.

The weekly market total turnover was at Rwf11 million from 50,900 shares traded in 16 deals compared to Rwf3.76 million realised the previous week, the RSE weekly report indicates.

During the November 20-24 week, only 25,300 shares changed hands in 15 deals. Meanwhile, the Rwanda Share Index closed at 133.31 points on Friday, up from 131.88 on November 27, while the market benchmark index, the All Share Index rose marginally from 132.88 to 133.18 points over the period.

Over 11 million worth of bonds changed hands last week. The bond market traded a total of Rwf6 million worth of bonds in one deal on Friday.