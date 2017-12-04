3 December 2017

South Africa: Soccer Club Administrator Caught Clocking 175km/H

An administrator of a popular soccer club is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday after he was nabbed for speeding.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Joseph Mabuza said the man was caught speeding on the N4 Toll Road in Mpumalanga on Saturday. He was allegedly driving at 175km per hour in a 120km/h zone.The man was later released on R500 bail.The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Sunday that the 68-year-old had been driving his Mercedes Benz AMG.

"The alleged conduct of this senior official is completely unacceptable particularly when considering the high number of soccer players who die on the roads every year," said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

"Society expects high profile individuals to be exemplary and this includes respecting the rules of the road."

The RTMC commended the traffic officers for enforcing the law without showing any favour or accepting excuses.

