Photo: GCIS

Members of the South African National Defence Force accompany the casket of former South African president Nelson Mandela at his state funeral (file photo).

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Monday expected to release a report on expenditure incurred in the preparation for the funeral of later former president Nelson Mandela.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said the Public Protector investigated allegations of misappropriation of public funds, improper conduct and maladministration by the Eastern Cape Provincial government and other organs of state in connection with Mandela's funeral.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela announced in 2016 that her office was investigating allegations of maladministration, corruption and misuse of public funds relating to the procurement of service providers for the former statesman's memorial services and funeral.

Various Eastern Cape municipalities allegedly spent nearly R65m without following proper procurement procedures.

A report in May 2016 revealed that R22m was used for T-shirts, food and transport.

However, the African National Congress denied that government funds were misused.

Mandela died on December 5, 2013.

The briefing is taking place at the Public Protector House in Pretoria at 14:00.

Source: News24