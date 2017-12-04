Kenya: Baby With Needles in Her Body Puzzles Doctors

Photo: Mary Wambui/Nairobi News

An x-ray showing 14 needles mysteriously lodged in a baby's buttocks. Doctors at the Thika Level Five Hospital have so far removed 13 needles.

Doctors at the Thika Level Five Hospital are pondering on the next cause of action before discharging a 10-month-old baby who was admitted at the hospital with 14 needles mysteriously lodged in her buttocks last month.

So far, 13 sewing needles have been removed through surgery but the last one is still lodged deep in the child's flesh; also in her buttocks.

Doctors fear removing it could injure the child's nerves and other blood vessels.

"Much as removing it is risky, it's important to note that it cannot kill the child. It is lodged in her flesh, but at a deeper level compared to the others that were removed successfully, the child shall stay at the hospital as doctors ponder their next move. The child is however fine and stable," said Dr Jacob Toro, director medical services in Kiambu County.

UNUSUAL DISCOMFORT

Baby Jane Wairimu was admitted at the hospital last month after her mother Ms Jacinta Ndung'e noticed her unusual discomfort every time she sat her down.

"When I arrived at the hospital, the doctors said she needed to be admitted. It was during my stay at the hospital that something sharp pricked my fingers as I changed my daughter's diapers. I called the nurse. She made a slight incision and out popped the first needle," narrated Ms Ndung'e.

Asked how the needles could have entered the baby's body, Ms Ndung'e said it was a mystery.

"I neither believe in witchcraft nor do I have a grudge with anyone. This is the most puzzling experience," she said.