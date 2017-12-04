3 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Keroche Heiress Finally 'Unmasks' Her New Bae

By Hilary Kimuyu

Anerlisa Muigai, the daughter of Keroche Breweries proprietor Tabitha Karanja, has finally revealed the identity of her new boyfriend.

Anerlisa dropped the first about her new relationship early last month with a very telling post on Instagram.

Since then she has however managed to hide the identity of the new man in her life, whom she only introduced as DK.

Well, after trying so hard to keep her new bae anonymous, the cat has finally been let out of the bag.

Anerlisa's change of heart was however not voluntary. She has admitted that it only happened after "somebody leaked his WhatsApp profile pictures online."

My wish was to keep this private but somehow somebody leaked his WhatsApp profile pictures online so it doesn't make sense to keep hidding him... . meet DK* officially. #MyLifeMyBusiness #DontBelieveEverythingYouRead #PositiveVibesOnly #ZombieModeActivated

A post shared by 🅰nerlisa Ⓜuigai (@anerlisa) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:42pm PST

