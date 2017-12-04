Rwanda: Kagame, First Lady Host Children's End of Year Party

It was all joy and laughter as children were treated to a fun-filled day of events during the annual End of Year Children's Party that was hosted by President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame yesterday at Village Urugwiro.

Organised by Imbuto Foundation, the party, which is held at the end of the year draws children from all thirty districts of Rwanda. Children of Urugwiro staff, Imbuto Foundation, and Unity Club members also take part in the celebrations.

The day is a special time dedicated to Rwandan children. It also serves as a reminder to all Rwandans to care for and support vulnerable children.

While officiating at the ceremony, President Kagame called on children to strive to be responsible citizens, who would be productive in life and to their country as well.

"You are the leaders of tomorrow, you should grow with a vision of developing your country. Strive to live in harmony and grow up to be responsible and hardworking," he said.

The President went on to wish them a joyful Christmas and a Happy New Year 2018.

10-year-old Ornella Mwamikazi said that she was excited to be part of the celebrations, adding that children in Rwanda are lucky, because not all children in other countries have this privilege.

"It is a unique opportunity because it is not all countries that the President and First Lady meet children for such moments. But I have met them and I feel happy to have this celebration with them," she said.

Mwamikazi also added that such a platform serves as an opportunity to make new friends who can support each other in the future.

For 9-year-old Fidelle Umutoniwase, from Gicumbi District, experiencing a wide range of fun activities in the same place at the same time was something she had not experienced before, and was happy to be a part of the event.

"It's my first time to be here and I feel happy. I have had a chance to meet the First Lady and the President, and when I go back I will tell my friends of my new experience."

The day was filled with fun games and sharing talents. Children shared joyful moments together, cut a cake - which is a tradition, and also received gifts from the President and the First Lady.