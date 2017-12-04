Kenya: Cheers as Fatuma Zarika Punches Her Way to Victory

The electrifying atmosphere at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday night told it all.

The cheering amid dancing with every bout was a clear manifestation that Kenyan boxing fans had for many years missed a world class professional boxing display.

Perhaps the last time the country witnessed such a breathtaking show was when it hosted the first World Boxing Council (WBC) world title fight between home boxer Conjestina "Hands of Stone" Achieng and America's Yvonne Reis on April 1, 2006. Even though Conjestina lost to Reis, fans went home satisfied that women boxing had changed for good.

Those moments were replicated on Saturday when history-making and stylish Fatuma "Iron Fist" Zarika lived up to her billing alongside compatriots Joshua Onyango, Rayton Okwiri and Michael Ochieng.

FINEST BOXER

Ms Zarika, who is arguably Kenya's finest female boxer, showed great resilience and skills of a full boxer when she outclassed Catherine Phiri from Zambia to retain the WBC world super bantamweight belt through unanimous points decision.

Last year on October 1, Zarika dethroned Jamaican Alicia Ashley in the WBC world super bantamweight title fight in Michigan, US, and made history as the first Kenyan to win a WBC world title.

Two Kenyan female boxers had unsuccessfully vied for the WBC world belts in different categories before.

Jane Kavulani lost to Anita Christensen for the WBC female bantamweight title in 2008 before taking a shot at the vacant WBC female super lightweight title against Polish Ewa Piatkowska in 2015.

It's the celebrated Conjestina who became the first Kenyan female boxer to take a shot at the WBC world title when she lost on points to Reis. Later in 2008, she unsuccessfully fought German boxer Natascha Ragosina for the combined WBC World female super middleweight and WBA World female super middleweight titles.

DEEP CUTS

The WBC is the most prestigious competition in professional boxing compared to other boxing bodies for instance World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Federation (WBF), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), World Boxing Board (WBB), International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and International Boxing Association (IBA).

During Saturday's boxing extravaganza that was promoted by American-based Bigger Than Life Entertainment owned by Ejay Mathews, Zarika gave her fans what they longed for.

Like a wounded lion, she braved deep cuts above the right and below the left eyes. She thrilled fans with some good combinations, especially in the first four rounds. Referee Sylvia Mokaila from South Africa had to step in to give Phiri eight counts in the third round to save her from further assault.

What slowed Zarika was the cut she sustained in the fifth and sixth rounds. However, she still warded off Phiri's challenge with ease.

30 WINS

Judges John Shipanuka (Zambia), Michael Neequaye (Ghana) and Steve "Vedo" Okumu unanimously scored in favour of Zarika.

"I knew I was leading and could have still won the bout even if I bled persistently. I wanted to go full length to erase all the doubts. I thank God I managed that," said 35-year-old Zarika, who stretches her record to 30 wins, 12 losses and two draws.

Phiri, 30, accepted defeat, saying Zarika proved stronger and craftier. However, she called for a rematch.

Kenya's Onyango won the vacant WBF world welterweight title, beating Tanzanian Saidi Mundi. Okwiri outclassed Tanzanian Amani Daudi in the non-title middleweight bout while Odhiambo knocked out Tanzanian Amos Mwamakula in the sixth of their scheduled 8-round non-title featherweight bout.