Kenya: Senator Pushes to Have Sh21 Billion Managed By MCAs

Jubilee Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate Irungu Kang'ata has drafted a bill seeking to introduce a Sh21.8 billion development fund for all wards.

Should the Ward Equalisation Fund Bill be enacted, each of the 1,450 wards will receive Sh15 million annually.

In a communication to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on December 1, Mr Kang'ata, who is also the Murang'a senator, proposes the introduction of a fund largely similar to the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

The Bill proposes that the funds will be disbursed directly from the national Treasury to fund minor projects in wards.

"I am soliciting support from senators but this is not a Jubilee bill. It is a private members bill inspired by my days as a councillor," Mr Kang'ata told the Nation on phone.

NURSERY SCHOOLS

Should the bill become law, the Sh15 million allocation will be directed to development of nursery schools, rural roads, water projects, bridges and installation of street lights.

These items are under the county governments but Mr Kangata argues that the fund would complement the devolved units. "The establishment of the fund shall not prejudice other existing county funding formulae. A project funded under this law cannot be funded twice by other funds to avoid duplication and wastage of resources," said the senator, who in 2016 was voted as the best legislator by Mzalendo, an NGO that audits the performance of MPs. He was then Kiharu MP and was the best in management of CDF in 2014.

He argues that the fund aims at fighting discrimination of wards and intimidation of MCAs by governors.

"It will give MCAs functional independence that will assist them oversight the county leadership better without fear of their electoral areas being victimised," he says.

Some counties have introduced ward development funds through the assemblies but the money given to wards varies depending on the county. Mr Kang'ata hopes to harmonise this.