Rwanda: Ten-Man Rwanda Lose to Hosts Kenya in Opener

Rwanda must win their next match against Zanzibar on Tuesday if they are to avoid failing to advance from the group after losing their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2017 opener to hosts Kenya 2-0 on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Striker Juma Masoud scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. The goal came after defender Soter Kayumba impeded Masoud in the dangerous zone and the AS Kigali player was sent off in the 55th minute for a second bookable offence.

Masoud had two other chances to extend Kenya's lead but failed to beat Amavubi goalkeeper and skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye.

Harambee Stars, who dominated the game, increased their lead in the 35th minute through Duncan Etieno's long range shot.

Antoine Hey was facing his former team for the first time and saw his Amavubi side create two good scoring chances in the first half that were unfortunately missed by Police FC's 19-year old forward Abeddy Biramahire.

In the second half, Hey brought on APR attacking midfielder Muhadjir Hakizimana for Rayon Sports' Djabel Manishimwe to reinforce his striking force but the former's combination with Biramahire and Justin Mico did not make any impact.

Hakizimana won three free-kicks in quick succession but was disappointing with the resulting attempts before Biramahire was replaced by APR's 18-year old Innocent Nshuti while Maxime Sekamana came on for Mico.

Sekamana had the last chance to get a consolation for Amavubi but failed to hit the target.

Amavubi, bidding to win their second ever CECAFA title, will next play against Zanzibar on Tuesday on at Kenyatta Machakos Stadium.

Sunday

Group A

Kenya 2-0 Rwanda

Tuesday

Group A

Zanzibar Vs Rwanda 1pm

Kenya Vs Libya 3pm

Group B

Ethiopia Vs S.Sudan 2pm