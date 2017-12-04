4 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ten-Man Rwanda Lose to Hosts Kenya in Opener

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda must win their next match against Zanzibar on Tuesday if they are to avoid failing to advance from the group after losing their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2017 opener to hosts Kenya 2-0 on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Striker Juma Masoud scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. The goal came after defender Soter Kayumba impeded Masoud in the dangerous zone and the AS Kigali player was sent off in the 55th minute for a second bookable offence.

Masoud had two other chances to extend Kenya's lead but failed to beat Amavubi goalkeeper and skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye.

Harambee Stars, who dominated the game, increased their lead in the 35th minute through Duncan Etieno's long range shot.

Antoine Hey was facing his former team for the first time and saw his Amavubi side create two good scoring chances in the first half that were unfortunately missed by Police FC's 19-year old forward Abeddy Biramahire.

In the second half, Hey brought on APR attacking midfielder Muhadjir Hakizimana for Rayon Sports' Djabel Manishimwe to reinforce his striking force but the former's combination with Biramahire and Justin Mico did not make any impact.

Hakizimana won three free-kicks in quick succession but was disappointing with the resulting attempts before Biramahire was replaced by APR's 18-year old Innocent Nshuti while Maxime Sekamana came on for Mico.

Sekamana had the last chance to get a consolation for Amavubi but failed to hit the target.

Amavubi, bidding to win their second ever CECAFA title, will next play against Zanzibar on Tuesday on at Kenyatta Machakos Stadium.

Sunday

Group A

Kenya 2-0 Rwanda

Tuesday

Group A

Zanzibar Vs Rwanda 1pm

Kenya Vs Libya 3pm

Group B

Ethiopia Vs S.Sudan 2pm

Rwanda

Cecafa Women Cup Postponed to 2018

The delayed CECAFA Women Cup will take place in Rwanda early next year, according to sources at Council of East and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.