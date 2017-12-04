Rwanda: Cecafa Women Cup Postponed to 2018

The delayed CECAFA Women Cup will take place in Rwanda early next year, according to sources at Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA).

Rwanda will decide when the tournament will be held.

However, the hosts for the Senior Challenge Cup 2018 will be decided at a later date. Eight out of 12 CECAFA member countries, except Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and Djibouti, are participating in this year tournament in Kenya.

Beech Soccer and Women will be staged in Uganda, CECAFA Kagame Cup will be held in Djibouti, while Youth U17 and Youth U20 will be in Tanzania and Sudan, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CECAFA congress held in Nairobi City on Saturday elected five new Executive Committee members to run the region's top football office for the next two calendar years.

The five, who were unanimously elected will now join CECAFA president Mutasim Gafar (Sudan) whose constitutional term runs through November, 2019.

They include; Arab Said Abdiqaani (Somalia), Aimable Habimana (Burundi), Juneid Basha Tilmo (Ethiopia), Wallace Karia (Tanzania) and Doris Petra, a women's representative from Kenya.

The race that had earlier attracted eight candidates saw Moses Magogo (Uganda), Vincent Nzamwita (Rwanda) and Ali Gued Kourecha from Djibouti withdrawing their candidatures just minutes before the polls.