4 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cecafa Women Cup Postponed to 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

The delayed CECAFA Women Cup will take place in Rwanda early next year, according to sources at Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA).

Rwanda will decide when the tournament will be held.

However, the hosts for the Senior Challenge Cup 2018 will be decided at a later date. Eight out of 12 CECAFA member countries, except Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and Djibouti, are participating in this year tournament in Kenya.

Beech Soccer and Women will be staged in Uganda, CECAFA Kagame Cup will be held in Djibouti, while Youth U17 and Youth U20 will be in Tanzania and Sudan, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CECAFA congress held in Nairobi City on Saturday elected five new Executive Committee members to run the region's top football office for the next two calendar years.

The five, who were unanimously elected will now join CECAFA president Mutasim Gafar (Sudan) whose constitutional term runs through November, 2019.

They include; Arab Said Abdiqaani (Somalia), Aimable Habimana (Burundi), Juneid Basha Tilmo (Ethiopia), Wallace Karia (Tanzania) and Doris Petra, a women's representative from Kenya.

The race that had earlier attracted eight candidates saw Moses Magogo (Uganda), Vincent Nzamwita (Rwanda) and Ali Gued Kourecha from Djibouti withdrawing their candidatures just minutes before the polls.

Rwanda

Ten-Man Rwanda Lose to Hosts Kenya in Opener

Rwanda must win their next match against Zanzibar on Tuesday if they are to avoid failing to advance from the group… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.