Kenya: GSU New Men's Champions Pipeline Retain Women's Title

General Service Unit (GSU ) men and Kenya Pipeline women are this year's Kenya Volleyball Federation Premier League champions after winning all their play-offs matches at the Makande hall in Mombasa Sunday.

While GSU reclaimed the trophy they lost to Kenya Prisons in 2016, Pipeline hard a firm grip on the title that they have now won for the fourth straight year.

Pipeline crushed Kenya Prison 3-0 in their decisive meeting before making short work of minnows Western Bombers of Bungoma 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-10) in their last play-off match later in the day.

In their last match, the Moses Epoloto coached GSU easily dismissed Co-operative Bank of Kenya 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-23).

After winning the first set, GSU captain David Kirwa, Cornelius Kiplagat, Abiud Chirchir, Bonfentry Wekesa and Cornelius Langat stepped up the pace to kill the game in slightly over one hour in a clean sweep.

"We prepared well for this championships and it's only fair that we have managed to reclaim this title which we believe belongs to us," a beaming Epoloto, who is also the Kenya men's coach, said.

The experienced Epoloto said their attention would now shift to next year's Africa Club Championships.

Co-operative Bank coach Geoffrey Omondi, whose side finished last with no win, said it was time to return to the drawing board and has promised fireworks next year.

Deposed champions Prisons finished second after coming from behind to beat KPA 3-2 in an evenly contested tie.