3 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kampala Pip Nairobi in Obunga Memorial Boxing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

Stylish Nairobi County Denis Muthama, edged out Kampala City Council Authority's Juma Milo 2-1 on points to win the flyweight bout of their Harold Obunga Memorial boxing tournament at Nairobi's Kaloleni handball ground in Nairobi over the weekend.

Kampala, who won last year's event beat Nairobi 13-11 to successfully defend their title.

Muthoka controlled the first two rounds of their contest but Milo stormed back to dominate the final two.

The boys were remembering the late Harold Obunga, a former member of Kenya's Hit Squad who died in a road accident on September 16, 1995.

Obunga represented Posta Boxing Club in the national league.

There was drama in the light welterweight bout between Nairobi's Patrick Owino and Joshua Nyanzi of Kampala.

Owino knocked down Nyanzi in the first round and the referee, Ronny Maina, gave Nyanzi the mandatory count of eight.

Nyanzi beat the count and the round ended without another incident.

HIT THE CANVAS

In round two, both boxers hit the canvas.

Nyanzi was the first to fall and recovered to send Owino down. The two boxers exchanged blows giving as much as they received, but no one went down.

Nyanzi had the last laugh as he was on 2-1.

Kenya's female middleweight boxer, Elizabeth Adiego, who represented the country in the 2012 London Olympics, was very disappointed as Kampala failed to bring their boxer as had been agreed between the two teams.

The coach of Kampala, Hussein "Juba" Khalili was Kenya's international lightweight boxer in the 1980s. He represented Kenya Breweries in the league.

Kenya

Kenyatta Aims to Create Jobs in First 100 Days

Creation of jobs for the youth and constructing houses for low-income earners will be President Uhuru Kenyatta's focus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.