Kenya: Kampala Pip Nairobi in Obunga Memorial Boxing

Stylish Nairobi County Denis Muthama, edged out Kampala City Council Authority's Juma Milo 2-1 on points to win the flyweight bout of their Harold Obunga Memorial boxing tournament at Nairobi's Kaloleni handball ground in Nairobi over the weekend.

Kampala, who won last year's event beat Nairobi 13-11 to successfully defend their title.

Muthoka controlled the first two rounds of their contest but Milo stormed back to dominate the final two.

The boys were remembering the late Harold Obunga, a former member of Kenya's Hit Squad who died in a road accident on September 16, 1995.

Obunga represented Posta Boxing Club in the national league.

There was drama in the light welterweight bout between Nairobi's Patrick Owino and Joshua Nyanzi of Kampala.

Owino knocked down Nyanzi in the first round and the referee, Ronny Maina, gave Nyanzi the mandatory count of eight.

Nyanzi beat the count and the round ended without another incident.

HIT THE CANVAS

In round two, both boxers hit the canvas.

Nyanzi was the first to fall and recovered to send Owino down. The two boxers exchanged blows giving as much as they received, but no one went down.

Nyanzi had the last laugh as he was on 2-1.

Kenya's female middleweight boxer, Elizabeth Adiego, who represented the country in the 2012 London Olympics, was very disappointed as Kampala failed to bring their boxer as had been agreed between the two teams.

The coach of Kampala, Hussein "Juba" Khalili was Kenya's international lightweight boxer in the 1980s. He represented Kenya Breweries in the league.