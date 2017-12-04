Kenya: I'll Only Play for 'Bigger Teams', Not Gor or Leopards, Says Red Hot Masoud Juma

Kariobangi Sharks' on-form striker Masoud Juma has ruled out a move to either Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards next season, saying that he has his eyes trained on a 'bigger team.'

Juma's sentiments have come in the wake of his emergence as the the top scorer in the just concluded SportPesa Premier League with 17 goals. He also scored six goals as Sharks finished runners up in the GOtv Shield knockout tournament.

His goals haul was key to Sharks' third place finish - behind champions Gor Mahia and Sofapaka - on the log in their debut season in the top flight league.

Understandably, these performances have caught the eyes of the two big clubs in the country, which are reportedly interested in snapping him up to beef up their squads for their respective continental engagements next season.

'BIGGER TEAM'

SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia will represent Kenya in the African Champions League while GOtv Shield champions, AFC Leopards, will fly the country's flag in the Caf Confederations Cup.

The 21-year old is however having none of that.

"I am a staunch Muslim and I believe these things (transfers) are planned by Allah. I am awaiting upon him and my agent Jamal. I can't tell where I will be next year because I still have a contract with Sharks. But if I am to move from Sharks, it won't be to join AFC Leopards or Gor Mahia. It will be to join a bigger team," Juma said in an exclusive interview with Sunday Nation.

The Kenya international has recently been linked with moves to Sweden, and is primed to lead the line for Harambee Stars at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup which kicks off in Machakos on Sunday.