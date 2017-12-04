Kenya: Victor Wanyama Back in Training

Photo: da

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama trains at the Ruaraka ground (file photo).

Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama is back in training with Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to return to the team this month according to latest reports in the UK.

Wanyama suffered a knee injury in September, which was expected to keep him out for a few weeks, but it proved worse than expected, with some fearing that it could put him out for the rest of the season.

But with Wanyama now back in training and manager Mauricio Pochettino saying that he hoped to have the Kenyan star back in the squad over the Christmas period, Spurs fans will be keeping their fingers crossed for a return sooner rather than later after Tottenham's recent loss of form, which has seen last season's Premier League runners-up slip down the table to sixth.

Spurs Belgian international defender Jan Vertongen admitted last week that the London side had missed Wanayama over recent weeks, describing his presence in the team as "immense" and with Tottenham winning only once in their last six games, his return can't come soon enough for the London clubs fans

"Victor was immense for us last season, it was his first season with us and he was great in his partnership with (England players Eric Dier or Harry Winks) or (Belgian international) Mousa Dembele or whoever played next to him," Vertonghen told Sky Sports News.

"He is just a great player, but we have other options and we cannot stick to one or two players."

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 and has made 49 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Kenyan defender Josh Lelan is continuing his sparkling form with League Two side Crawley Town having now played in 18 of the clubs 20 league matches this season.