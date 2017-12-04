Kenya: Jesse Brace Guides Zesco to Sixth Title

A brace from Kenyan international Jesse Were saw Zesco United beat hard fighting Mufulira Wanderers 3-2 to reclaim the Zambian Super League (ZSL) title from closest challengers Zanaco on Saturday

Prior to the match, Zesco, Zanaco and Nkana were all in contention for the title, but the Ndola- based Zesco needed a win of any kind to clinch the gong they last won in 2015.

They amassed 74 points, one better than deposed champions Zanaco. Nkana finished third on 71 points similar to Green Buffaloes who finished fourth with an inferior goal difference.

Wanderers joined Konkola Blades, Real Nakonde and City of Lusaka in relegation, as Buildcon, home to Kenyan duo Cliff Miheso and John Makwatta finished ninth with 55 points.

In the match staged at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, John Chingandu opened the scoring seconds after the opening whistle. Guily Manziba scored a quick brace, before Jesse levelled in the 25th minute.

The former Tusker man scored his second on the day in the 38th minute, capitalizing on a Lazarous Kambole assist to sail home.

Jesse finished the season on 18 goals, two adrift of top scorer Chris Mugalu from Lusaka Dyanmos.

The title is his first in his footballing career. While in Kenya, he only managed to win the DStv Super Cup and the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Top 8 with the brewers, a team he emerged the top scorer with in the 2015 KPL season.

For David Owino, this is his second title at the club he joined in January 2015 from Gor Mahia while midfielder Anthony Akumu also won his first abroad.