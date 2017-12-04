4 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Staff College Introduces Degree in Defence and Security Studies

By Tendai Rupapa

The Zimbabwe Staff College will next year introduce a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Defence and Security Studies.

The degree programme will be offered in conjunction with the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and seeks to equip military officers with requisite knowledge on global contemporary defence and security issues and challenges.

Addressing graduates who were conferred with diplomas in Defence and Security Studies and Adult Education at Zimbabwe Staff College last Friday, Secretary for Defence, Security and War Veterans Mr Martin Rushwaya said new global defence and security issues now require robust inter-disciplinary approach instead of the traditional military approach.

"The Zimbabwe Staff College has successfully run several diploma intakes in Adult Education and Defence and Security studies since attaining full associate status with the University of Zimbabwe. The college has also successfully produced three Bachelor of Adult Education degree programmes," he said.

"A Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Defence and Security Studies programme is scheduled to be launched in 2018. Such strides in defence and security education clearly attest to the fact that contemporary defence and security issues and challenges now require robust inter-disciplinary approach instead of the traditional military approach."

He added:"The new degree programme will certainly provide students with a deeper understanding of defence and security issues by examining issues such as Theories of Defence and Security and National Security studies, among others. It will equip our officers with the knowledge and practical skills that will enable them to engage in and manage critical aspects in defence and security at individual, national and international level."

Mr Rushwaya expressed gratitude to UZ for its support in sponsoring programmes that the college is running, adding that the programmes have helped in sharpening the officers' comprehension, articulation and response to complex contemporary defence and security challenges, particularly with regards to command and leadership, strategy formulation and general military management.

Speaking at the same occasion, UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Levy Nyagura said, "I wish to applaud the efforts being made by the college towards the introduction of the new degree programme next year. The University of Zimbabwe is willing to share professional and academic experiences in the implementation of the degree programme."

A total number of 634 officers have been conferred diplomas in Defence and Security Studies and Adult Education since 2003 when the Staff College attained full associate status with the UZ.

