Kenya: Congolese Star Bulembi to Stage Shows for Rumba Fans

As the festive season picks up, Kenyan rumba fans will this week be entertained by both local and foreign musicians at various live concerts.

Paris-based Congolese rumba sensation Kabose Bulembi is expected to arrive in Nairobi next Tuesday for a series of shows.

Kabose, who was formerly with General Defao's Big Stars Band and Orch Wenge Musica Maison Mere, will stage his first show at the popular Deep West Resort Club , Nairobi, on Friday.

His second show will be on December 11 at Mamba Village Centre in Mombasa.

The tour organised by De-Shungu Productions will also feature fellow Lingala music superstars Koffi Macdorry, General Defao, Ambro Musica and Ricky Mulolo.

According to promoter Guillaume Shungu, Mr Kabose will be backed by a five-member band.

Kabose has produced songs such as Soyez Prudent, Zakala aah and Elaka.

Despite not being well known on the Kenyan music scene like his mentor, Defao, Mr Kabose is looking forward to the tour to popularise his new tracks.

Speaking to the Sunday Nation recently, Mr Kabose expressed desire to visit Nairobi and team up with his idol, General Defao.

During his stint with Werra Son's Orch Wenge Musica, Mr Kabose in the early 2000s, featured on various tracks and in live shows with the sensational Kinshasa-based outfit that also nurtured the mercurial Ferre Gola, who is revered in Kenya, for his hit song, Vita Imana and many others icluding Kamasutra.