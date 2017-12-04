Photo: The Independent

Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, left, and President Yoweri Museveni

Kampala — Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa is likely to come under fire from Parliament following exposure of a deal in which he received a dodgy "donation" of US$500,000 (Approx. Shs1.8 billion) from a Chinese NGO cum think tank.

The American government is treating the Kutesa bribe as a case of engaging in corrupt practices and international money laundering and two diplomats; a Senegalese and a Chinese, linked to giving Kutesa the bribe have been arrested in Virginia, U.S.

The two face eight charges of violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and money laundering which prohibits U.S. based companies from making payments to foreign government officials to assist in obtaining or retaining business.

This means that Kutesa has not been indicted because he is not a representative of a U.S-based company accused of violating FCPA and he did not make the payment.

Back home, Kutesa remains a free and innocent person until proven guilty and no warrant has been issued for his arrest in the U.S. But he should expect some grilling from parliament.

Some MPs have already demanded that Kutesa resigns. One of these legislators is Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga, who is also the vice chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. Karuhanga has noted that he and a few others were opposed to Kutesa's UN appointment.

"One of the things we mentioned was that this man is so grossly wrong that he may even sell chairs of the United Nations," Karuhanga told journalists at parliament, "He is probably the most corrupt individual that this country has witnessed in recent times."

The expected grilling in parliament will be the height of two taxing months in which Kutesa has faced back-to-back accusations of impropriety.

Just last month, in October, he was named and shamed as the proud owner of two off-shore companies. Although not a crime, holding offshore businesses is scorned upon by ethicists as a sign of corruption, shady dealing, money laundering, and tax dodging.

Kutesa is not helped by having a slew of corruption scandals behind him. A former U.S. Ambassador has described his corruption scandals as "egregious" - meaning "outstandingly bad, shocking", and the UK has considered a visa sanction against him. Kutesa is said to be a major power broker who fronts companies for business using his close links to the decision makers.

His name just keeps popping up in almost every other major corruption scandal or crooked business deal in Uganda. And every time it does, Kutesa, pleads innocent, is let off the hook, and carries on as before.

The new Chinese bribe scandal, however, might not be easily shaken off as it has dragged in two presidents, the United Nations, a deputy governor of the central bank and diplomats from China, Senegal, Chad, and Uganda.

Most of these individuals and institutions will seek to clear their reputations even if Kutesa might want the affair hushed up as quickly as possible.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has been directly named as a beneficiary of what the FBI is calling the "Money Laundering Uganda Scheme", has not spoken out on the issue.

But his colleague, President Idriss Déby of Chad, who allegedly got a bribe of US$2 million from the same Chinese who bribed Kutesa, has issued a denial.

Déby's bribe was offered by a former Senegalese Foreign Minister Cheik Gadio who also allegedly got US$400,000.

Apart from President Museveni, an official referred to as the Vice President of Bank of Uganda, who is suspected to be Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louise Kasekende, has also been put on the spot for colluding with Kutesa and his wife to sell a local bank to the same bribe-giving Chinese.

The bribery accusations against Kutesa also will not go away easily as they hint on Kutesa's behavior while he was president of the UN General Assembly and expose the underworld of lobbyists and operations of front men and women who trade in their country's assets.

The alleged bribe-giver is Dr. Patrick Ho Chi-Ping, the Deputy Chairman and Secretary of the accused NGO; the China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC). He is a former Foreign Minister of Hong Kong.

The CEFC Chairman is Ye Jianming, the powerful Chairman and Executive Director of CEFC China Energy Company Ltd, which is the parent company of CEFC and one of the 250 richest companies in the world.

Ye Jianming founded the CEFC and nurtured it into a think tank with consultative status with the UN. That is how Kutesa met Ho. The CEFC patronises former heads of states and hundreds of political leaders as its advisers and researchers. Kutesa, while he was President of the UN General Assembly, appointed Ye Jianming as "Special Honorary Advisor to the UN" in what is being seen as making a pass to himself as he used the same occasion to solicit the US$500,000 bribe.

No warrant of arrest has been issued for Kutesa in the U.S. possibly because he is mentioned as a recipient of the bribe.

Kutesa accepts soliciting and getting the money. But he denies that the money was a bribe and insisted it was a donation towards his foundation. However, according to the FBI, Kutesa asked the Chinese for the money as a contribution to the election campaign of President Museveni. It remains unclear if indeed he gave Museveni the money as a campaign donation from the Chinese.

In their book, 'The politics of Elite Corruption in Africa; Uganda in Comparative African Perspective', Prof. Roger Tangri of Stanford University, USA, and Andrew Mwenda of The Independent magazine, describe how Museveni solicits foreign money contributions during elections. They name past contributors as former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, the late Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi, former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi, and former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa.

They also point out that, under Uganda law, it is not illegal to seek such foreign contributions. However, the Political Parties and Organisations Act limits the contribution to maximum US$200,000 per year. So if Museveni, through Kutesa, got US$500,000 from the Chinese, it would be illegal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a statement defending Kutesa. The statement noted that the interaction and engagement Kutesa had with Ho was in fulfillment of his official functions as president of the U.N. General Assembly.

"It is therefore erroneous to insinuate or infer that Hon. Sam Kutesa, from references made to him and CEFC... is linked to the bribery allegations," a statement said.

Despite the denials, details of the manner in which Kutesa solicited the money are ugly. He allegedly used a fake organisation, forged letter heads, fake emails, addresses, and dates are correct, dragged in the President's name, and abused his office at the UN and Uganda Foreign Affairs for personal gain.

Details of bribe

The FBI agent who investigated the case writes that: "Based on my review of email, I know, in substance and in part, that in or about February 2016, the Ugandan Foreign Minister (aided by his wife) solicited from defendant Chi Ping Patrick Ho aka "Patrick C.P. Ho", a bribe which he characterised as a "donation/contribution" for a "foundation" that the Ugandan Foreign Minister wished to launch".

"In reality," the FBI notes elsewhere, "this payment was a bribe to obtain business advantages for the Energy Company in its efforts to secure contracts and ventures in Uganda's financial and energy sectors."

The document further reveals that Ho also provided the Ugandan Foreign Minister, as well as the President of Uganda, with promises of future benefits, including proposing to partner with both officials' families in potentially lucrative joint ventures.

In exchange for the bribe, the Chinese reportedly emphasised that they expected Kutesa to assist them to get "major projects" in infrastructure, finance, banking, and agriculture in Uganda.

Kutesa and his wife allegedly assured them that they could arrange a meeting for them with Museveni at short notice, and assist them buy a bank.

The bank has since been identified as Crane Bank, which BoU later acquired and sold to DFCU in an overly controversial deal. At the time, BoU was still in negotiations with the bank's owner Sudhir Raparelia.

The revelations have now sparked claims that Kutesa, working with the named BoU official, attempted to sell Crane Bank to the Chinese firm even before concluding negotiations with Sudhir. BoU first sued Sudhir for fraud and the tycoon counter sued the Central Bank. The cases are before the court of arbitration and The Independent cannot comment.

Also, according to the FBI, it has been confirmed that indeed Ho and a Chinese delegation were invited as VIP guests during President Museveni's May 12, 2016 inauguration and, according to the investigating FBI officer, were treated to a private dinner with the President. The accused Ho reportedly gave Museveni two gifts.

How Kutesa survives

International analysts claim the charges against the alleged Kutesa bribe giver, Patrick Ho Chi-Ping, are a result of America's increasing scrutiny of Chinese business practices. According to one report, up to 13 of the 26 companies charged by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission which enforces the FCPA for violating the FCPA last year had a Chinese connection.

The story is big internationally partly because President Trump is opposed to the FCPA, seeing it as impediment for American companies not to be able to legally offer bribes in return for business. On the other hand, Chinese companies operating in America struggle to maintain squeaky clean records and CEFC China Energy Company Ltd, which is the parent company of the implicated China Energy Fund Committee, has been engaged in efforts to distance itself.

According to the Financial Times newspaper, CEFC China issued an official statement saying "a non-governmental and non-profit organisation, (China Energy Fund Committee) is not involved in any of the commercial activities of CEFC China, and has no commercial authorisation relationship whatsoever with the company."

Back home it is not clear whether President Museveni will take any action on Kutesa.

The Independent has been told that in the past, whenever corruption scandals have erupted around Kutesa, Museveni has been incensed. He has reportedly twice directed that Kutesa be arrested but called it off at the last minute.

Many commentators say Kutesa has survived because he is protected by Museveni. The two are closely connected by historical and family ties.

Kutesa's first wife, the late Jennifer Kutesa was a cousin to President Museveni's wife, First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni. Meanwhile Kutesa's daughter, Charlotte Nankunda, is married to the president's son, Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In 2010, it is said by people familiar with the events, Museveni directed for the arrest and detention of Kutesa. He had just received documents showing that Kutesa allegedly received over 17 million Euros and then Energy Hillary Onek about 6 million Euros from Tullow Oil, an exploration company.

Inspector General of Police, Gen.Kale Kayihura had already deployed police trucks to pick up Kutesa from his home in Nakasero. At the last minute, they were ordered to stand down. Nobody knows why President Museveni had changed his mind.

Some claim that Kutesa was saved by then-Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and now Justice Richard Butera. Butera had been involved following investigations by the police chief, who had been instructed by President Museveni.

While there was no conclusive evidence, Kayihura wanted to go ahead and arrest the culprits. The aim was to use these documents and bring Kutesa, Onek and Brian Glover, then-country manager of Tullow Uganda, to a police station for questioning.

But Butera reportedly advised that there was no basis of prosecution because the documents were not backed by any other iota of evidence to give them credibility. If any arrest was to be made, it would have had to be a political action not aimed at meting out justice but simply at giving a signal that corruption cannot be tolerated.

Again, in 2011, President Museveni directed for Kutesa's arrest over his role in organising the 2007 Chogm, in which over Shs200 billion was allegedly stolen. Vice President Gilbert Bukenya, who chaired the select cabinet committee for Chogm had just been jailed over the same and there was criticism that Kutesa, John Nasasira, who was chief whip and junior labour minister Mwesigwa Rukutana, were being protected.

Insiders suspect that President Museveni wanted to disprove these claims. There had been a lot of pressure on President Museveni. A 2010 WikiLeaks cable showed that the British High Commission was lobbying to have London issue visa sanctions against Kutesa and his group.

In the same cable the then U.S ambassador to Uganda described Kutesa's corruption as egregious and noted that President Museveni was losing local support and had fallen out with donors over his failure to fight corruption.

Around the same time in 2011, the oil bribery allegations found their way in parliament and sparked off an explosive debate. MPs called for Kutesa's impeachment over alleged corruption. But they were blocked. A lawyer, Severino Twinobusingye, who was a close ally of former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, who also faced the same accusations, sued the Attorney General and halted the proceedings.

In a twist of events, however, Kutesa, Nasasira and Rukutana resigned over the Chogm allegations. They claimed they had stepped aside to allow the case to go on without their interference. The case collapsed and they were cleared.

The following year, Kutesa was also cleared of the oil bribery allegations. Museveni reappointed him into Cabinet.

Kutesa is one of Uganda's longest serving Members of Parliament. He defeated President Museveni in 1980 parliamentary elections to represent Mbarara North Constituency in parliament. Between 1985 and 86, he served as Attorney General and was part of the government team that negotiated with Museveni's rebel group at the Nairobi peace talks.

He was also part of the Constituent Assembly in 1994 and has represented Mawogola County since 2001.

Museveni is also unlikely to take action on Kutesa because he has generally been slow in taking such action in recent years. When the Minister of State for Labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, was netted in an alleged bribery scandal, Museveni suspended him when most people expected him to be fired. Another minster, Ronald Kibuule of Water Resources was also expected to be disciplined for entering parliament illegally with a gun, but Museveni has not acted. In the past, Museveni has publicly 'forgiven' his brother, Gen. Caleb Akandanwaho aka Salim Saleh for taking a bribe. Based on these precedents, it is not clear how Museveni will deal with the latest Kutesa bribe case. If he does not act, however, parliament might act against Kutesa.

Kutesa's past corruption cases

2017: The leaked so-called Paradise Papers reveal that Kutesa in 2012 hired Appleby, a company renowned for creating offshore account for the rich and powerful, to form a company for him in the tax haven of Seychelles in an attempt to his money and dodge taxes.

1993: Kutesa's first publicly known corruption deal. In 1993, when ground handling at Entebbe International Airport was privatized, a company called Effortes, a subsidiary of Caleb International owned by President Museveni's brother, Caleb Akandwanaho aka Salim Saleh and Global Airlink owned by Kutesa unfairly took 40% according to a parliament investigation.

1995: Kutesa, as board chairman, used an accounting firm close to him to undervalue the ENHAS shares, which he later sold to himself and Salim Saleh cheaply. Saleh acquired 45% shares for $3.75 million and sold them at $9.45 million. Kutesa was the minister of state for Investment and Planning.

1998: A parliamentary committee investigating the privatisation of Uganda Airlines Corporation concludes that it had been "manipulated and taken advantage of by Kutesa and "a few politically powerful people who sacrifice the people's interests."

1999: Parliament censures Kutesa.

2001: President Museveni re-appointed him after elections because he allegedly financed that election with $500,000.

1997: During privatization of 80% of Sheraton Hotel, Kutesa, then minister for Investment and Planning is named by a parliamentary committee for soliciting a bribe of between $2-6 million together with Mayanja Nkanji, who was Justice Minister, Mathew Rukikaire, who was the minister of state for privatization and Salim Saleh. The IGG found that three ministers had influenced the award.

2001: Kutesa is named among members of President Museveni's campaign task force that was fronting Lithotec, a South African company to bag a tender to supply ballot papers. The others were his nephew, Sam Rwakoojo, who is the Secretary to the Electoral Commission and Enos Tumusiime, a high-flying city lawyer. IGG investigations revealed that Lithotec's competitor--Skipco Property Limited- had been wrongly disqualified from the tender and the contract was cancelled. Nevertheless, Lithotec got the contract to supply ballots for the presidential elections.

2001 November: Lithotec gets another contract to supply ballots for the local government elections. The government "loses" US$ 1 million in deal.

2009: Kutesa is mentioned in elections related deal worth $15 million. A US firm which had been pre-qualified for the deal attributed suspension of the award to competing interests of presidential insiders. Kutesa was connected to a competing firm from Bangladesh.

2005: Kutesa is named in a deal described by Bright Rwamirama, who at the time was the privatisation committee chairman, as "outright robbery". The deal involved the privatisation of Uganda Diary Cooperation Ltd (UDCL). While the entity was valued at $9 million with an annual turnover of $12 million, President Museveni blocked a process by the privatisation unit to have the entity's 70 % sold to the best bidder, and instead decided to offer it to a Malaysian company called Malee Sampran PCL for three years at a nominal fee of $ 1. It emerged that Malee was to incorporate a company named Pan African Foods Ltd (PAFL), which would take over DCL. It later emerged that Malee was a smokescreen for PAFL, which despite being unregistered was connected to Kutesa.

2000: Kutesa mentioned in the deal to procure a technology, called an Intelligent Network Monitoring/verification System (INMS), estimated to cost the Ugandan taxpayer about Shs100 billion.

2012: Kutesa, through his son-in-law, Albert Muganga, was cited in a fight to secure a deal for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway for the Chinese company called CCECC.

2012: Kutesa is mentioned in the deals surrounding the construction of Karuma and Isimba power dams.

2014: He is accused of corruption in a battle over his candidature for UN General Assembly presidency in 2014. More than 9,000 people signed an online petition urging the U.S. to block him. Despite the campaign, Kutesa was elected.