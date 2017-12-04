Kenya: Police Teargas Youths Looting Beer From Lorry Near Nyahururu

Police were on Saturday evening forced to use force to disperse 'thirsty' residents who were scrambling for beer from a truck that overturned near Nyahururu Town.

The lorry that was headed to Nyahururu from Mairo Inya Township overturned at Ziwani area, a few kilometres from Nyahururu Town along the Nyahururu-Nyeri road.

'FREE' BEER

The driver, who is said to have lost control of the vehicle that was transporting beer from the Kenya Breweries Nyandarua-Laikipia distributors, escaped with minor injuries. A loader escaped unhurt.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp corner before overturning. We rushed to the scene and rescued the driver and the other occupant," said Mr John Njoroge, a boda boda rider.

He said that other residents later rushed to the accident scene and started stealing crates of beer.

"Some carried the beer in crates while others started drinking at the scene. Motorists stopped their cars to help themselves to the free beer while those who could not scramble started buying from a group of youth at a cheaper price," he added.

DRUNK

Mr Simon Wanjohi a resident said: "I have drunk enough beer today. I normally drink cheap liquor from wines and spirit shop in the town."

He also disclosed that he made Sh1,300 from the beer he sold to motorists on the busy road.

Police from Mairo Inya Police Station used teargas canisters and force to disperse the already drunk residents.

Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo said the lorry was towed to Nyahururu Police Station.

"Our officers from Mairo Inya Police Station rushed to the scene and managed to salvage what had remained after the accident," said the police boss.