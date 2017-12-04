2 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Last Minute Lapse Snatches Win Away From Shujaa Against All Blacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — A last minute lapse saw Kenya miss out a chance to play in the Main Cup semis after narrowly losing 12-14 to the All Blacks of New Zealand in the quartet-finals at the opening leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Dubai on Saturday.

A fine first half display from Shujaa saw them lead 12-7 at the interval after turning tables that saw New Zealand sprint straight from kick-off for Dylan Collier to ground the converted try.

Eden Agero restored parity to bring Shujaa back into the game after he snatched the fifty-fifty ball to scores under the posts for Sammy Oliech to convert.

Oliech handed Shujaa the lead after receiving the ball from kick-off to ground under the post but they missed the conversion that came back to haunt them as that was those two points were the difference in the final whistle.

A brave second half defensive effort for Shujaa was eventually cut short just before full time, Andrew Knewstubb kicking over the Shujaa defense to touch down, the ensuing conversion giving New Zealand the lead, their victory confirmed after a Shujaa handling error at the death.

Up next is a fixture against Australia in the 5th place semifinal at 2.57pm EAT.

Kenya

Kenyatta Aims to Create Jobs in First 100 Days

Creation of jobs for the youth and constructing houses for low-income earners will be President Uhuru Kenyatta's focus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.